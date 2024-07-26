JMET seizes and destroys over 700 illegal marijuana plants

Posted by Lauren Pretto July 25, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) seizes and destroys over 700 illegal marijuana plants.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, JMET executed a search warrant in the 3000 Block of Southside Road in Grants Pass.

An illegal marijuana grow site was discovered on the property along with multiple water and solid waste code violations.

The primary subject was not on scene during the search.

If found, the suspect will be charged with unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful appropriation of water.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content