GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) seizes and destroys over 700 illegal marijuana plants.

According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, JMET executed a search warrant in the 3000 Block of Southside Road in Grants Pass.

An illegal marijuana grow site was discovered on the property along with multiple water and solid waste code violations.

The primary subject was not on scene during the search.

If found, the suspect will be charged with unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful appropriation of water.

