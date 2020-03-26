Home
JOANN’s giving out free mask sewing kits

MEDFORD, Ore. – JOANN Fabric and Craft store is working to make ‘mask-making’ easy.

The fabric store is giving out free mask sewing kits to anyone who wants to help.

It’s part of a grassroots effort the company hopes can help protect health care workers.

The kit comes with pre-cut fabric, clear vinyl and elastic.

Click HERE for JOANN’s instructions on how to make a mask.

