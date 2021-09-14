Home
JoCo asks state for another refrigerated trailer for dead bodies

JoCo asks state for another refrigerated trailer for dead bodies

Local News Top Stories U.S. & World Video , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two weeks ago, Josephine County borrowed a refrigerated trailer due to the surge in deaths in our community. Now the county has to return it even though it’s still needed.

Soon after Josephine County received Yamhill County’s refrigerated trailer they started using it. Josephine County Office of Emergency Management said it typically has anywhere between 7 to 11 bodies in it at a time. Now Josephine County has to return the truck by the end of the week.

“I have asked the State to see if they could identify an additional alternate trailer to bring down and have pre-stationed and preplanned again,” said Emily Ring, Josephine County’s Emergency Manager.

If the State cannot help Josephine County the community will have to find other arrangements. The Office of Emergency Management is talking with neighboring counties, as well as looking at possibly expanding the morgue in the long term.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »