JoCo Commissioners asking Congressman Cliff Bentz for help with illegal marijuana enforcement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The Josephine County Commissioners are asking US Congressman Cliff Bentz, with help on illegal marijuana enforcement.
The county Legal Counsel, Wally Hicks says Congressman Bentz reached out, asking how he can help combat the ongoing problem.
The letter requests federal authorities take practical steps, to assist the effort at the federal, state, and local levels.
“It encourages federal authorities, including federal law enforcement and US Attorneys Office, to make investigation and prosecution of narco networks their priorities for the next 3 years at least,” said Hicks.
The three commissioners agreed to approve the letter.
Commissioner Dan DeYoung will hand-deliver it to Congressman Bentz Thursday when he’s in town.
