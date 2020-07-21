Home
JoCo public health; salmonella outbreak growing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine Co. Public Health is still investigating a salmonella outbreak, potentially linked to a Grants Pass restaurant.

Over the weekend the county put out a survey asking people who ate at Si Casa Flores in Grants Pass if they were feeling any salmonella symptoms. Less than 50% of people who answered the survey had symptoms, but the county says a fair number of people who ate at the restaurant did check many salmonella symptom boxes.

“The outbreak is bigger than Southern Oregon, there are many other cases throughout the state. So this isn’t just isolated to just Southern Oregon,” said David Candelaria, Josephine Co. Public Health Officer.

Public health says the outbreak might have something to do with produce. Officials are asking you to wash your produce and if it has an irregular color or smell to throw it away.

