Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocates over $390 million for wildfire recovery and shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Joint Legislative Emergency Board has allocated more than $390 million for wildfire recovery and emergency shelters across the state.

The funding is going largely towards fire debris removal, but its also going towards converting hotels into shelter spaces for fire victims. The money will support schools impacted by wild fire and will also be used to buy a statewide emergency alert system.

Representative Pam Marsh says our community needs this funding to successfully begin the expensive re-building process after the Almeda Fire.

“There’s not a single item in that emergency board agenda that is not relevant to us, exactly how the dollars flow is a different question and based on different needs in each one of those categories,” said Rep. Marsh.

Rep. Marsh says she and fellow politicians are looking at public infrastructure damage, and how to repair destroyed structures and parks.

How much emergency grant funding will come to southern Oregon is yet to be determined.

