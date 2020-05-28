Jordan Cove LNG Project faces new challenge in Federal Appeals Court

Jackson County, Ore — One week after receiving approval from the federal government the Jordan Cove LNG pipeline faces another challenge in court.
Several environmental groups filed a lawsuit challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the natural gas pipeline and export terminal.
The groups are arguing FERC didn’t consider landowner rights and environmental impacts in their approval of the project.
“We’re talking about importing fracked gas from Canada and putting it into a pipeline for export and this facility in Coos Bay would be the largest greenhouse gas emitting source in Oregon,” said Susan Jane Brown with Western Environmental Law Center, one of the organizations in the lawsuit.
The Federal Appeals Court now has to review the lawsuits, with a decision unlikely this year.
While the project was approved at the federal level, several state permits are still required to start construction.
The Jordan Cove Project and accompanying pipeline would extend from Malin to Coos Bay where natural gas from Canada would be liquefied at Jordan Cove for export to foreign countries.
