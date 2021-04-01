Joseph H. Stewart County Park accepting camping reservations

PROSPECT, Ore. — Just in time for some sunny weather, Joseph H. Stewart County Park is now accepting camping reservations.
Starting tomorrow, Jackson County Parks and Roads will officially begin managing the park.
The Jackson County Parks Department says the park offers over 200 campsites, many with R.V. hookups.
“We have been doing a lot of work in preparing the park, the store and marina lodge where you do the boat rentals and everything else has been completely remodeled and I think folks will be impressed,” said Jackson County Parks and Road’s John Vial.
Vial says they’re also hiring help for the park with positions available for ranger assistants, store cashiers, marina crew and more.
For more information, visit jacksoncountyor.org.
