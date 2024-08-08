Josephine Co. Fair has kicked of August 7-11

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County’s fair is now in full swing.

This year’s theme for the Josephine County Fair is Rockin the Decades.

There are dozens of fair rides and booths at the fairgrounds through Sunday, Even sea lions are putting on a show. Live music is also offered near the booths.

4-H will have their auction on Saturday and livestock can be seen throughout the week. Several exhibits can also be seen. With everything from baked goods to art, flowers, and more.

“I also love the flowers. The flower pavilion is spectacular.”

“I like walking around and like going to all the food stands because there’s usually pretty good food.”

“I always go to Casa Amigo for lunch most of the time and we go and ride the rides on Thursday usually because it’s my free day with those shows. ”

Concerts will also be going on during the week. Sawyer Brown will perform on Thursday, Ikons of Rock perform on Friday, and the Cadillac Three will perform on Saturday.

