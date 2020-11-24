Home
Josephine Co. Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak is over

Josephine Co. Jail reports COVID-19 outbreak is over

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There is some positive news in the fight against the virus. The Josephine County Jail says it’s 100% COVID-19 free.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office held the second round of testing late last week following an outbreak first discovered at the beginning of November.

The facility got the results on Saturday showing no new cases.

Now, all new inmates are getting tested and quarantined before going into group housing.

The Sheriff’s Office said this will help prevent any future outbreaks.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »