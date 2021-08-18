Home
Josephine Co. libraries returning to curbside services due to COVID-19

Josephine Co. libraries returning to curbside services due to COVID-19

Local News , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —COVID-19 is impacting the library system in Josephine County. Now, all branches have returned to curbside pick-up service.

The change is due to a COVID-19 exposure at the Grants Pass branch, and the increased spread of the Delta variant in Josephine County.

The library has reported the exposure to the Josephine County Public Health Department. All library programs and meeting room use are now suspended.

“There were other staff members who were exposed to this person, possibly other community members, so between that and the spread of the Delta variant here in Josephine County we made the decision,” said Brandace Rojo, with the Josephine Community Library.

Book return drop boxes will remain open.

Curbside pick-up service is on Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 4 p-m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »