Josephine Co. receiving 1,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for community partners

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County is receiving around 1800 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to begin distributing to community partners.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber says the county is shifting from max vaccination events.

A new model relies on community partners, like pharmacies and medical clinics,  to distribute the vaccine beginning Friday. They are not releasing those locations just yet.

Weber says that it is working to create a local vaccination call center, but it’s a few weeks out.

“They are going to be the catch-all the one-stop-shop, that anyone in Josephine County will be able to call and find out if they are eligible,” says Weber.

Weber says First Call Resolution of Grants Pass will operate the call center, it is already hiring.

