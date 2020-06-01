Josephine Co. Sheriff addresses Floyd death, protests

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel addresses the death of George Floyd and the protests across the country.
He says, “The actions and tactics used by the officers were reprehensible, inhumane and outright criminal. I personally have been in that situation a hundred times. Once the handcuffs go on, tactics change and the care and welfare of a resistive subject moves to the forefront. This is how law enforcement in Oregon is taught.”
In a Flash Alert, he said law enforcement increased its presence after he says outsiders threatened to come to riot.
Sheriff Daniel says law enforcement will stand side by side with residents and will continue to serve the county. He says the sheriff’s office stands by their mottos, ‘Protecting with Courage’ and ‘Serving with Compassion.’
He also says, “We cannot let his death be a cause to lead our citizens to assemble with the intent of causing harm. So I ask you, stand with us. Stand up to outside influence that would otherwise negatively impact our lives.”
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.