Josephine Co. Sheriff’s look for stolen plane

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office told NBC5 News it’s looking for a stolen plane. It was stolen last week from a residential property.

It’s a 1946 Aeronca with green stripes. Police said the plane cannot fly and would have to be moved by trailer.

If you have any information, please contact Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

