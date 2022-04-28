Josephine Co. yet to declare drought

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —April is coming to an end, and several local counties have already declared a drought, except one. In spite of both Jackson and Klamath counties declaring a drought, Josephine county hasn’t yet.

Commissioner Dan DeYoung says, in a meeting Tuesday the water masters from Jackson and Josephine county talked about water availability in the reservoirs throughout the area. He says it’s a bleak outlook for water. Nothing has been decided.

The commissioners are still monitoring the situation. If a drought needs to be declared, DeYoung says, it will.

“If we did hear everything from our watermaster and emergency manager, we will make that determination probably, we’re gonna kinda wait and see if any extra data is coming in we had some questions of the water masters,” said Commissioner DeYoung.

Last year, Josephine County declared a drought in September.