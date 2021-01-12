Josephine Community Library offering free tutoring

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —If you have a child at home struggling with online learning, there is an option for you.
The Josephine Community Library is offering free tutoring, and all you need is a library card.
The program is called Brainfuse Help Now, and was created to help ease the burden of online learning for students.
A wide range of courses are available, from elementary school to college level learning.
For more information visit josephinecommunitylibrary.org.
