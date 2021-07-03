Home
Josephine County businesses could get more stimulus aid

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine county businesses that were struggling during the pandemic may soon get more help. The county’s COVID-19 Task Force is unveiling another round of stimulus money.

This comes after Josephine County was awarded $16.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The amount of money for this program depends on the need of the community.

“I hope that the businesses that are out there will apply and will be able to stick around and continue serving the citizens of Josephine County,” said Sandy Novak, Finance Director of Josephine County.

The county is partnering with SO REDI to distribute the money. Applications open July 12 and go on until August 26.

