Josephine County departments not preparing for layoffs

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A Josephine County commissioner is walking back a statement he made during a weekly public business meeting Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, Commissioner Darin Fowler warned that some county employees might be laid off and department heads should prepare for the possibility. Commissioner Fowler told NBC5 News that was a misstep. He says he only talked to one department head before the meeting. He clarified that the county is not in fact facing layoffs. Rather those decisions are made individually by each department.

Instead, Fowler says the emergency operations center has a growing need and departments are sending employees over there to help.

