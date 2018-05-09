Josephine County deputy diagnosed with cancer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel is reaching out to the community after one of his deputies was diagnosed with cancer.
Sheriff Daniel said Deputy Brad Johnson is currently undergoing chemotherapy and a stem cell bone marrow transplant.
Johnson has been a member of the sheriff’s office for nearly two decades. During his tenure, he worked at the jail, as a K9 deputy and patrol deputy.
“He is a selfless member of the sheriff’s office and can always be counted on,” Daniel wrote. “During the course of his treatment, he has never asked for help so I am asking for him.”
Johnson is currently not able to work and is racking up numerous medical-related expenses during his ongoing treatment.
Daniel said, “Deputy Johnson has dedicated his adult life to helping others and now he needs our help. If you have the ability to provide support for him at this time, please join me in doing so. Together, we can get him back on the road doing what he loves.”
If you’d like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/deputy-fighting-against-cancer