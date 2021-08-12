Josephine County Fair opens to smoke

GRANTS PASS, Ore — The Josephine county fair opened today with massive numbers and to smoke.
After having to host last year’s fair online, Josephine county residents finally got to attend a normal fair.
This year’s fair had even more rides and events!
That’s thanks to last year’s budget-friendly online event and this year’s presales.
When asked, people in attendance said that the smoke wasn’t bothering them and that they were just excited to have the fair back.
“It’s southern Oregon. And at this point, “said Tamra Martin, the director of the Josephine County Fairgrounds. “we’ve all just kind of adapted that this is a part of what we have to deal with.”
Grants pass smoke index grew to a little over 170 That means unhealthy air quality.
Health authorities advise wearing an n-95 mask if you’re going outside.