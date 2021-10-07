Josephine County Foundation supplies $23,000 in grants

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Foundation (JCF) supplied a total of nineteen grants worth over $23,000 to teachers in Josephine County and Rogue River area schools.
The grant total amount to $23,390 this year. These funds came from multiple sources; $4,220 was from the Reed and Carole Walker Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, $5,000 was from the Ford Family Foundation, and $10,000 was from the Josephine Jackson Fund of the San Diego Foundation. The remaining funds were raised by JCF students locally.
The Student Enrichment Program provides teachers the opportunity to apply for funds that they see their students would benefit from and give teachers ways to get out of the traditional learning in their classrooms. Grants were chosen by 53 local area students from four different area schools. Leading the entire grant process were two sophomores, Avery Duewel of Grants Pass High School and Elle Jones from North Valley High School.
A total of 23 grants were requested by local area teachers. The students were able to vote virtually this year, which gave many students this opportunity. The following schools received grants: Hidden Valley, Brighton Academy, Fort Vannoy, Rogue River, Jerome Prairie, New Bridge, Madrona, Manzanita, Lincoln Savage, Woodland, Evergreen, Applegate, Lorna Byrne and Riverside.
The Student Enrichment Banquet will be held Friday, October 8, at Taprock Restaurant in Grants Pass.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!