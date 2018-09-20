Josephine County family looking for help after repeat cougar attacks

Josephine Co., Ore — A Josephine County family is taking up arms against a cougar they say has attacked their herd, twice. The Department of Fish and Wildlife say there’s a chance the big cat will be back.
“We’re surrounded by them, they’re everywhere, we had no clue,” said Magen Jones.
Somewhere in the woods surrounding Jones’ Josephine County home is a killer cougar.
“There’s a spot over there where it can see directly into the baby pen,” said Jones, pointing into the woods.
On September 12th, the killer struck while the family was away.
“We found our dog in the driveway, covered in blood, in shock. Then we realized all of our animals were silent and found 8 dead goats,” said Jones.
Veterinarians say the wounds were consistent with a cougar attack.
“We have some of the highest density cougar populations in the state. We’ve had a lot of cougars here for many years now, so we get a lot of human-cougar conflict,” said Steve Niemela, Wildlife Biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The cougar returned days later, claiming another victim, and part of their livelihood.
“We have nothing left, they killed all of our babies, except for 2, it’s devastating, not only that, the vet bills to save the ones that did survive,” said Jones.
The family took up arms, enlisting the help of hunters through ODFW, but they couldn’t find the culprit.
“We’re like a convenience store for them.”
Now Jones is concerned there will be another attack.
“Two of those goats that were attacked are bigger than my kids, and there are kids that are dropped off at the bus stop, and we’re close to schools,” said Jones, and she wants her neighbors to be prepared.
“We’re losing animals and it’s devastating for us, we just need help.”
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says livestock owners are allowed to kill a cougar that threatens livestock.
According to their numbers, cougar attacks in Jackson and Josephine County are slightly above normal for this time of year.
The Jones family is looking for help. Before the cougar attacks, they were evacuated due to the Taylor Creek Fire. You can help here – https://www.gofundme.com/cougar-recovery-fund
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.