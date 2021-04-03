Home
Josephine County murder suspect held without bail after making first court appearance

GRANTS PASS, Ore — In his first court appearance Friday, 26-year old murder suspect Harley Edward Boitz was faced with multiple charges and the families of the victims involved.

“I hope you suffer, and I don’t understand why you would kill my son.” Catherine Folk, who is the mother of the victim 26 year old Paul Folk, said to Boitz virtually.

On Thursday, Boitz was arrested during a traffic stop on Laurel Rd in Cave Junction. The arrest stemmed from the ongoing investigation into two bodies found in a burning vehicle in Selma near McMullen Creek Road last Wednesday.

The two people identified were Folk and 24 year old Daniel Hill who are both from Josephine County.

Prior to being found, Folk was reported missing from the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

The victims’ families appeared in court and were allowed to express their frustrations after Boitz was given his charges.

“There’s nothing that can make this right.. but I think we’re on our way.” One family member said.

The case remains under investigation.

 

