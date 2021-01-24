Josephine County Public Health hopes to vaccinate 2,300 people in first day of event

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Public Health kicked off its 2-day vaccination event at the Josephine County Fairgrounds this morning.
Unlike Jackson County’s 3-day event, this one is not a drive-thru clinic.
Public Health Director, Mike Weber, says the goal is to vaccinate 2,3oo people Sunday.
The National Guard, which helped the efforts in Jackson County, is now helping Josephine County officials.
The public health department in the county is only allowing people in the Phase 1-A category, and educators, to get the vaccine right now.
Weber says ideally, 1 person has to be vaccinated every 15 seconds to reach that goal.
“It’s been nothing but COVID, so, you know, being able to get this and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel is a big step forward for us,” said Weber.
Weber says around 1,600 people registered for the event on Sunday.
He says 1,500 doses will be left over for Monday’s event.
For more information, or to sign up, visit Josephine County’s website.
