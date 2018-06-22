Josephine County purchasing 4.5 acres in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County is purchasing nearly 4.5 acres of land on West Park Street in Grants Pass.
The land is going for $625,000 dollars.
Josephine County Commissioner Simon Hare wants to make it clear that money for the purchase is coming from the Property Reserve Fund and not from property taxes.
He says the reserve fund is dedicated for capital improvements.
“In eight years I don’t believe I’ve purchased any property since I’ve been in office, but we’ve sold in excess of a hundred I would say, so we’re trying to be strategic about our property portfolio,” Commissioner Hare said.
Hare says the county doesn’t have any specific plans for the property yet, but it will be the first property to give the county river access.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.