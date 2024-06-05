Josephine County workers rally for fair wages and benefits

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Josephine county workers rallied Tuesday afternoon for fair wages and benefits.

The workers, represented by Oregon AFSCME Local 3694, were outside the Anne Basker Auditorium and Josephine County Courthouse late Tuesday afternoon. The group claims despite multiple proposals, the county has not adequately addressed the union’s key demands for better wages. The union is proposing a 14% raise over three years, a 6% PERS contribution and increased medical premium contributions.

President of the union, Keith Gibson, says the over 200 people the county employes deserve a livable wage.

“Josephine County employees have been passed over for raises for a few contracts now,” Gibson said, “We’re also just about 10% behind what inflation has done over the last few years.”

Gibson says their picket was planned for the same time as the Josephine County budget meeting in hopes of receiving more attention from and getting more information out to the public and county commissioners.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.