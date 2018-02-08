Josephine County’s ‘State of the County’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County gave residents a look at the state of the county this evening.
According to commissioner Simon Hare, the county is becoming stable again after losing federal timber dollars in 2012. Thanks to that financial stability, commissioners are considering a two-year budget.
Hare partially credited the stability to the passing of the jail bond and law enforcement levy.
Sheriff Daniel says his department is on track to keep the promises they made to voters.
You can watch the full State of the County address below, or on the county’s YouTube page.