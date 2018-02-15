Josephone County man accused of rape, sex abuse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Josephine County man is in jail accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors.
Oregon State Police and the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety arrested eighteen-year-old Jordan Anthony Grater on five counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and sex abuse, all involving female minors in Grants Pass and Josephine County.
Those allegations reach as far back as 2015.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety or the Oregon State Police.