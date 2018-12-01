Home
Judge Cromwell sworn in as Jackson County Circuit Court Judge.

Judge Cromwell sworn in as Jackson County Circuit Court Judge.

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

Members of the Jackson County criminal justice community gathered to swear-in a newly-elected judge Friday.

Judge Laura Cromwell was elected by Jackson County voters in early November.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown appointed Cromwell to replace Judge Pat Crane, who was retiring in early September.

“I feel really humbled that so many people had faith in me and wanted to see me here,” said Judge Cromwell, “and that is just such a wonderful feeling and I want to keep that same humility on the bench as well.”

Prior to becoming a judge, Cromwell was deputy district attorney for Jackson County, where she worked as a liaison for the Jackson County Mental Health Court.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »