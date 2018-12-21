Judge Owen. M. Panner remembered by Medford law community

Medford, Ore — The law and order community of Medford is remembering the life of an Oregon legend in the legal field.
Senior U.S. District Judge Owen M. Panner died Wednesday night in Medford at the age of 94.
Panner was a World War II veteran, and was appointed to the federal level by president Jimmy Carter in 1980.
Panner continued hearing cases until 2015.
He’s remembered as a tough, but empathetic judge by those he mentored.
“His fundamental belief was that there is goodness in people and you look for goodness, he believed that people make mistakes, but they can change their life,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke, a friend of Panner’s.
Panner also spent decades as a lawyer for Oregon tribes, was instrumental in the opening of Mount Bachelor and presided over the Tonya Harding lawsuit against the U.S. Figure Skating Association.
