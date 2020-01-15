Home
Judge rules temporary closure on Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford family that neighbors say terrorized the neighborhood have to move out for a year starting Friday.

On Monday, a judge ruled a temporary 12-month closure on a house on Alma Dr. The two people living there, Gina Salinas and her son Justin, have to move out by Friday at noon. Neighbors say the family have been a chronic nuisance for years.

“Keep calling the police on them because they’ve been like, loud with everybody and also sometimes everybody in the neighborhood can’t sleep cause they’re screaming,” Ashley Rowton, neighbor, said.

The City Attorney’s Office said they have continued to offer the Salinas family resources for drugs and mental health, but have been turned down.

