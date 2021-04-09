‘Juneteenth’ holiday declaration passes through Oregon House.

SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would make Juneteenth an official holiday in the state of Oregon is one step closer to becoming law.
Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
Oregon House Bill 2168 aims to make Juneteenth an official holiday in the state to be commemorated every June 19.
“By making Juneteenth an official state holiday, we can both confront and acknowledge our shameful history of racial discrimination and white supremacist violence, while celebrating and recognizing the contributions Black Americans have made and continue to make in the face of systemic inequities,” said House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland), chief sponsor of the bill. “Juneteenth can help Oregon look to a future of racial equity and justice.”
The House bill passed with bipartisan support and will move to the Senate for consideration.