Junior journalists share stories on YouTube

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford brother and sister created a YouTube channel sharing news and weather.

Juliet and Sylas Prien are the pair that makes up Jewelz Rules News and Weather. The YouTube show shares everything viewers would see in a normal newscast. However, Juliet’s dream is meteorology.

“I want to be a meteorologist- a morning meteorologist preferably,” said Juliet.

While 10-year-old Juliet is in front of the camera, her older brother Sylas is the show’s photographer and editor.

“When I got the opportunity to film I was like yeah, I love filming it’s what I want to do when I grow up,” said Sylas.

The news team even got an exclusive interview with NBC Dateline producer and resident Shane Bishop.

“I walked over one day and interview you and he was like of course,” said Juliet.

The brother-sister team told NBC5 News the work isn’t just going to help them in their careers, it helps their relationship.

“It really bonded us together because it something we both enjoy doing. I enjoy film making and she enjoys doing the weather so it even brought us even closer,” said Sylas.

The duo was given an official NBC5 hat, reporter notebook, and pen to help with their future interviews. To watch their show click HERE.

