Home
Junior League of Jackson Co. hosts ‘Derby Squares’ fundraiser

Junior League of Jackson Co. hosts ‘Derby Squares’ fundraiser

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Junior League of Jackson County is holding an online fundraiser to benefit local women and children.

Coronavirus canceled the group’s derby squares in-person event, so the non-profit will host the derby online through Saturday.

“The vision for the junior league is to increase awareness for domestic violence, food insecurity and sex trafficking here in the Rogue Valley,” said president of Junior League of Jackson County, Emaleigh Wilhite.

The fundraiser supports Community Works, Rogue Power Pack and Dunn House.

If interested, visit here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »