Junior League of Jackson Co. hosts ‘Derby Squares’ fundraiser

Coronavirus canceled the group’s derby squares in-person event, so the non-profit will host the derby online through Saturday.
“The vision for the junior league is to increase awareness for domestic violence, food insecurity and sex trafficking here in the Rogue Valley,” said president of Junior League of Jackson County, Emaleigh Wilhite.
The fundraiser supports Community Works, Rogue Power Pack and Dunn House.
If interested, visit here.
