Jury finds Weed man guilty of murder in 1st degree

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 8, 2022

YREKA, CALIF —A Siskiyou County jury finds a Weed man guilty of first-degree murder and elder abuse. The victim, Donald Hobrecht, lived in the Carrick Addition area of Weed. Police say Robert Henry Tessmer performed yard work at Horbrecht’s home.

In September 2020, Horbrecht’s friends began contacting the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office when they hadn’t seen or heard from Hobrecht. Friends and neighbors said Tessmer was living in Horbrecht’s home.

A month later, SCCSO searched Hobrecht’s home and found him buried in the backyard, and says Tessmer confessed to the crime.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1st. Tessmer faced 25 years to life in state prison for first-degree murder, which could be doubled, because of a prior strike conviction.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.