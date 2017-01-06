Jury says Alturas woman convicted of murder should be put to death

Alturas, Calif. — A jury has ruled that an Alturas woman should be put to death for the mass murder of 4 people.
Cherie Rhoades went on a shooting rampage in Alturas in February of 2014.
Rhoades was a member of the Cedarville Rancheria Tribe in Alturas. She was called before the tribal council, accused of embezzling money and facing banishment.
At that hearing, police say Rhoades killed 19-year-old Angel Penn (Rhoades’ niece), 30-year-old Glenn Calonico (Rhoades’ nephew), 50-year-old Rurick Davis (Rhoades brother) and 47-year-old tribal official Shelia Russo.
Modoc County Record Editor Rick Holloway was one of the first on scene. “There were still bodies in the building, they were still at that time working on the two injured people who were both outside.”
Police say Cherie Rhoades shot until she ran out of bullets and then stabbed one of the victims.
Police recovered 2 semi-automatic handguns and a kitchen knife at the scene.
Rhoades was found guilty on 4 counts of murder last month.
A jury ruled on January 5, 2016 that Rhoades should be put to death rather than face life in prison.
A formal sentencing hearing will take place in April.