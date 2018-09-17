Kaylynn Klosterman remembered by friends and family

MEDFORD, Ore.– According to friends and family of Kaylynn Klosterman, many described the relationship between her and Jesse Allen, her suspected murderer, as an abusive one. While police were looking for Allen on Saturday, a photo of him and Kaylynn together on her Facebook page drew thousands of comments but for a strange reason.
Allen, still on the run, began posting comments underneath the picture in the comments section describing his love for Kaylynn but also how she broke his heart. Many others commenting on the page called for him to turn himself in.
Friends and relatives of Kaylynn, those that knew her from school and those that knew her since the day she was born, all agree that the commenting was uncalled for and on top of that, the news of Kaylynn’s death horrifying.
“As far as Jesse commenting what he had to comment, there’s no excuse for that,” said Sadie Garcia, a friend of Kaylynn. “If they were in a toxic relationship then he could of just as easily left her instead of doing that.”
For those that knew Kaylynn though, her life was beautiful they say and on Monday they remembered just that.
“She always had a smile on her face,”said Sandra Puehl, Kaylynn’s aunt. “She had the biggest dimples I’ve ever seen on a little girl.”
Speaking over the phone, Puehl described how she remembered watching Kaylynn grow up and remembering how much she loved being with her family, especially her grandparents.
“Her smile just lit up the room when she walked in,” said Garcia. “She had a very, a very big heart. She just loved everybody.”
Born and raised in the Rogue Valley, Kaylynn just turned 21 this May. Her family said she worked at the Jacksonville Inn and was attending Rogue Community College.
“Her spontaneity and her go get it attitude just was so much about her personality,” said Puehl. “She could have done anything with her life.”
Family photos still capture that life and that smile everyone came to love so much.
“She was just a good soul,” said Garcia. “She was a good friend.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the memorial service. You can find that at the GoFundMe website under In memory of Kaylynn Klosterman.
