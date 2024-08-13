KCSO seizes devices from home after child exploitation tip

KENO, Ore.- The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office seizes devices from a home after receiving a tip about possible child exploitation.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served a search warrant at house on the 9000 Block of Snowgoose Lane in Keno on Friday.

Investigators seized multiple devices, which will be forensically analyzed for further evidence, along with illegal narcotics and a firearm.

No charges will be made until the examination of the devices is complete.

