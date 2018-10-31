Keeping kids safe on Halloween

MEDFORD, Ore — As Halloween approaches, drivers are being reminded to keep an eye out for pedestrians.
According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation, pedestrian deaths are the highest they’ve been in 26 years.
That’s a big concern for parents.
“Well one of the biggest thing’s we’re looking for on Halloween is safety when it comes to trick-or-treating,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jenny Denney, urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians, “we want to make sure that drivers are aware that a lot of kids are going to be out and about.”
Halloween is ranked one of the deadliest holidays for people walking
“It’s always a good idea to travel in a group,” said Ashland Police Department Deputy Chief Warren Hensman. “I would also ask for drivers just to be a little bit slower in your day to day and just be more aware that there’s going to be a lot of kids, moms and dads and families out.”
“It’s a really good idea to be seen, be visible, wear brightly colored costumes, carry light sticks and flashlights,” said Denney.
JCSO says the most important thing parents can do, is to keep a close eye on your kids. If they’re old enough to go out alone, have them go in groups.