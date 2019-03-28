Kelly Warming Center closing for the season

Medford, Ore — After 4 months of helping Jackson County’s homeless find a place to beat the winter cold, the Kelly Warming Shelter is closing it’s doors for the season.
The shelter opened on December 1st last year and helped 50 people a night escape a particularly harsh winter.
Shelter administrators say the city allowed them to operate one month extra this year.
Due to operational costs, the shelter will have to close this Sunday, but the work doesn’t stop there.
“Last year we were able to move 10 people on past when we closed, we still worked with them, we still moved them on, and we were able to get into more permanent housing which was exciting,” said Executive Director Chad McComas.
The shelter will reopen next winter, and plans are in the works to make the Kelly Warming Shelter a year-round alternative to sleeping on the streets.
