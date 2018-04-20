Home
Kid Time planning expansion in Carnegie Building

Kid Time planning expansion in Carnegie Building

Local Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Kid time is starting to develop its transition plan, following a vote by the Medford City Council Thursday night. It approved a proposal to move the organization from Central Avenue to the Carnegie Building.

“It really is just the perfect spot for us,” Executive Director Sunny Spicer said.

The lease could be around 50 years. Spicer said they couldn’t have found a better fit.

“Right in the middle of town, there’s lots of outdoor space, there’s lot of access to our partners around that area, lots of children that live in that space,” Spicer said.

Kid Time has been working with organizations like the Family Nurturing Center, along with local foster families, the Medford School District, and the City itself. Spicer said the move will allow connections to grow even more.

“It’s a way to serve the city vision in a way that we’ve never been able to before, there’s so much visibility there, and it’s just a huge opportunity,” Spicer said.

Spicer said it’s not only an opportunity for Kid Time, but also the children it serves.

“There’s only about a third of our community that gets early learning services in this area, and we fill a lot of that gap, and so it’s important to be able to have that opportunity to be accessible to more families,” Spicer said. “We’ll be expanding our preschool, we’ll be adding more spots to that, ultimately we’ll be expanding the whole building.”

Spicer noted the move will likely be sometime in 2019.

“Our lease expires here in 2020, January of 2020, so we’ll be out before then,” Spicer said.

When kid time moves into the Carnegie Building, it’s expecting to add 12 preschool slots immediately.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics