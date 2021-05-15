Home
Kids 12 and older can now get vaccinated at The Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Kids 12 to 15 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Jackson County Expo. While appointments are encouraged they are not required.

Kids 12-14 will need to bring a parent or guardian, in order to receive the shot. Kids can also bring another adult if they have their parent’s written consent. People 15 years and older don’t need to bring their parents.

“Just build towards that herd immunity. That’s going to make our community safer when it comes to covid and allow us to get back to some sort of normalcy of what we experienced prior to COVID-19,” said Tanya Phillips, Jackson Co. Public Health.

Side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine in kids are the same as in adults. However, Jackson Co. Public Health said headaches and fatigue are more prevalent.

The drive-thru vaccination event is open 7 days a week through the hours vary by day.

Check out the Jackson Co. Public Health website for additional details.

