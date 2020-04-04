Home
Kids surprise classmate with drive-by birthday parade

 CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — While almost every event is being canceled due to coronavirus, it didn’t stop some Central Point Elementary School students and staff from making sure their classmate’s birthday felt anything but distant.

Liam Warner was supposed to spend his 10th birthday playing laser tag until the coronavirus pandemic happened. The outbreak pushed back Liam’s party. He thought he’d spend his first day in double digits stuck at home, but his fourth-grade class had different plans.

Around 15 cars joined together for a birthday parade outside Liam’s house. Almost all of his class, former teachers, vice-principal and principal came out to celebrate.

“Pretty much everybody in my class drove by and honked and waved,” Liam said. “I loved it, best birthday ever.”

Liam said he thought his dad told him to go outside to look at a bird’s nest. He had no idea all of his friends were outside waiting for him. “I did not expect everybody in my whole class to drive by and honk and yell happy birthday.”

Needless to say, it’ll be a day he’ll never forget.

“Do you think your 11th birthday is gonna top this,” NBC5 News reporter Nicole Costantino asked. “No,” Liam answered. “Do you think any birthday is gonna top this,” Nicole asked. “No, not even close,” he said.

