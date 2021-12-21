Klamath Basin gets extra $10M in drought relief funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Klamath Basin irrigators will get extra money on top of the $33 million already secured earlier this year for drought relief.

Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Congressman Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) announced $10 million in additional federal funding is headed to the Klamath Basin to assist with drought relief and resiliency. The latest funds come from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“This has been an extremely difficult water year, and every bit of assistance helps,” Merkley said. “As this historic drought continues, I will continue to fight for the Klamath Basin’s needs at the federal level, and will continue to work collaboratively with local leaders, state partners, and Tribes to implement a long-term strategy to tackle this crisis.”

“This $10 million in additional federal aid for the Klamath Basin is welcome news after another challenging year extended the long drought slamming farmers and the Klamath Tribes,” Wyden said. “I’m glad to have worked on a bipartisan basis to secure these resources, on top of the funds from earlier this year. It’s that same teamwork that I’m using to keep working on the short-term and long-term assistance the Klamath Basin needs to weather this crisis.”

“Although this money does not replace water needed for the community, farmers, fish and tribes, it certainly is welcome,” Bentz said. I join the people of the Klamath Basin in thanking our Senators for their efforts in obtaining this $10 million grant.”