Klamath Basin receives $162M in federal funds for ecosystem restoration

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —The Klamath Basin is receiving a huge amount of money to help watershed restoration efforts, over $160 million!

On November 15th, President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Through that, $162 million will go to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, specifically toward funding ecosystem restoration projects in the Klamath Basin.

The Family Farm Alliance is a non-profit that focuses on advocating for a reliable water supply for western farmers and ranchers. Its Executive Director, Dan Keppen, called the funding a significant step for the basin.

“I can’t recall seeing a single line item this large to this magnitude dedicated to the Klamath Basin so that’s pretty encouraging,” said Keppen.

Keppen says the money will be spent over a 5 year period.