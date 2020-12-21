Klamath City School Dist. spreads holiday cheer amongst students and families

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Many families and students in the Klamath City School District received food donations and gifts last week from school staff and their respective communities.
The school district says that 30 families in Bonanza had goodies delivered to them by staff, who loaded 3 trucks full of food boxes and gifts.
Schools in Chiloquin provided 63 holiday dinner baskets to families – with every elementary student receiving a wrapped gift, a gingerbread house kit, a hygiene bag and more.
KCSD also says students and families from Henley Middle School have been visited by ‘outdoor Santa’, who’s been giving out elk pepperoni, steaks and sausages for holiday meals.
