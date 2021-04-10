Klamath Co. closes purchase on motel & RV park despite some backlash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath County has officially purchased a motel and RV park, in Klamath Falls. The move has some people who live there nervous. NBC5 News first told you about the county’s efforts last month. While the county is hoping to use the space to house people in need, some residents at the Oregon 8 Motel & RV Park are upset.
“We don’t want to move and we don’t understand why they can’t accommodate us,” said Chris Alexander, RV park resident.
Despite some residents like Chris Alexander being against the decision, Klamath County Commissioners went through with the purchase of the Oregon 8 Motel and RV Park Thursday. The county says the facility, located along Highway 97, will house people who have recently been incarcerated, impacted by wildfires, contracted COVID-19, or veterans who have become homeless.
“This is a super stressful situation to have someone tell you you’ve done everything right, but you have to move,” said Alexander.
Alexander has lived there for around 2 years. She found this notice on her door Thursday.
“The county is committed to ensuring no one is displaced or negatively impacted by the project, this grant is all about helping people in their time of need. County property management staff can work with you to find a suitable alternative. This is a unique situation, and we will work with you to find alternatives and can possibly provide one-time financial assistance to make the transition. The county will permit you to stay until an alternative is located” said Rick Vaugh, Property Manager.
“I’ve called every single RV place not just here but Chiloquin, and all the surrounding areas and there is nothing available so I don’t know what alternatives are available,” said Alexander.
“Whether that is connecting them with someone who does home counseling services in order for them to become homebuyers down the road,” said Commissioner Derrick DeGroot.
DeGroot says the county will work with residents. He says the project will create additional housing, something the county’s struggling with. Renovations on the motel could begin shortly, but DeGroot says nobody will be kicked to the curb.
“There’s plenty of things that we can be doing to the property while they’re still there, so if this takes months and months for us to help them I don’t see why that would be a problem,” said DeGroot.
Alexander says her next steps are still unclear but she continues to look for other housing options. According to the county, the project has the support of some of the Klamath Basin’s most respected entities.
