Klamath Co. Deputies honored months after ‘heroic’ police rescue

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– On April 10th, 2020, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1700 block of Fargo Street in Klamath Falls.
Police say a high speed car chase ensued, after an intoxicated man named Matthew Goff kidnapped his 6 year old son.
The chase ended when on Wocus Road, when Goff unloaded at officers.
Klamath County deputy DA, Cole Chase, said, “He had an ar-15 style weapon, ten magazines fully loaded, fired at least 36 shots into the vehicles occupied by the troopers and the deputies.”
The firefight left the suspect dead at the scene and two officers injured.
The boy was unharmed.
State trooper Kameron Gordon sustained gunshot wounds to his neck and shoulder.
The boys mother later said about officer Gordon, “I would just really like to thank him.”
Last week, 4 Klamath County sheriff’s deputies who were involved were by sheriff Chris Kaber and other county officials.
Deputy Shasta Petersen, Deputy Maria Gray, Deputy Levi Justman, and Deputy Jimmy Leach all received an award of valor.
