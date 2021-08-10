Klamath Co. Fair raises over a record $1.2 million

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair saw record-breaking numbers. Not only did it sell out a show, but it raised over a million dollars!
The Klamath County Fairgrounds said it was insane in the best way possible. Every aspect of the fair was up from carnival tickets to the 4-H auction. While sales aren’t final, the 4-H auction raised nearly $1.2 million.
“It’s a great feeling seeing everybody out there smiling, having fun, and enjoying life again,” said Derrick Howley.
Next year marks the Klamath County Fair’s 100th year. Officials told NBC5 News they are already planning on it being bigger and better than ever.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]