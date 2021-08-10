Home
Klamath Co. Fair raises over a record $1.2 million

Klamath Co. Fair raises over a record $1.2 million

Local News Top Stories , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Fair saw record-breaking numbers. Not only did it sell out a show, but it raised over a million dollars!

The Klamath County Fairgrounds said it was insane in the best way possible. Every aspect of the fair was up from carnival tickets to the 4-H auction. While sales aren’t final, the 4-H auction raised nearly $1.2 million.

“It’s a great feeling seeing everybody out there smiling, having fun, and enjoying life again,” said Derrick Howley.

Next year marks the Klamath County Fair’s 100th year. Officials told NBC5 News they are already planning on it being bigger and better than ever.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »