Klamath Co. firefighters get hands-on training

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 7, 2021

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Klamath County Fire District 1, is conducting live-fire training for its firefighters. It says the Burn to Learn event, is the best type of training to prepare firefighters for a real fire.

Wednesday’s training event is at an abandoned house in Klamath Falls. During the live burn, flames and smoke may be visible from Washburn Way and South Side Express.

Kingsley Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and KCC students will also participate in the event.

“You can do training under a controlled environment where you’ll actually also see fire and on a house fire, you use the training that we learn in this situation along with many other pieces of training that we do prepare for the real fires,” said KCFD1 Batallion Chief of Training, Brent Knutson.

The controlled exercise will run from 9 to 3. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Klamath County Fire District 1.

